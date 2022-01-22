Phantasma Trading 55.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $152.57 million and $5.99 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 55.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,051.00 or 1.00191537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00030200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00422326 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

