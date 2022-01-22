Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

