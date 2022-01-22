Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

