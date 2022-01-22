Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $146.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after buying an additional 76,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,751,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after acquiring an additional 687,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.13 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.