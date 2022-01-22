Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 118.9% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $8,186.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,452,424 coins and its circulating supply is 434,191,988 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.