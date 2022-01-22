Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.