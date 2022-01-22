Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.