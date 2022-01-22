Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 810,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,977,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Plug Power by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

