PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

