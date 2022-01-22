PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $150,000 Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.