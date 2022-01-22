PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $800,485.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

