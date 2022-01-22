PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,054,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

