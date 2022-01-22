PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $129,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the second quarter valued at $4,057,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period.

Shares of VFQY opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

