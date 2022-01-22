PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of MTTR opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

