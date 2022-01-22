POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 542,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,829. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

