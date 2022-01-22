Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $470.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

