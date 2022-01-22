Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Portillos alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61. Portillos has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillos will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillos (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.