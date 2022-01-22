Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading 8.5% Higher

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) was up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 7,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,089,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

