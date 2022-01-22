Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.83 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

