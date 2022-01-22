PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.02-$1.20 EPS.

PPG stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $154.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

