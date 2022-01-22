PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$17.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$10.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.