Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

