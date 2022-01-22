Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

PINC stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

