Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.16 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of F5 Networks worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 106.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.34.

F5 Networks stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

