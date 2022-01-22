Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.41 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Century Communities worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 140.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 51.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

