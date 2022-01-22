Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Big Lots worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

