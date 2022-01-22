Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

