Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Allegheny Technologies worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

