Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Switch worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

