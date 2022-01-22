Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

PRVA opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,626,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,982,555 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

