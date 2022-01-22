Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 15,017 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after buying an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period.

BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 18,537,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

