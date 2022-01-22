Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.17. 35,120,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,252,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

