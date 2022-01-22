Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $34.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 133,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.