Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,756 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,808,000 after buying an additional 83,005 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,832,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $220.91. 8,575,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,627. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.