PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 540 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

