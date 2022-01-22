PSI Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $87.04 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

