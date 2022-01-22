PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 648,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,953,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.