PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jan 22nd, 2022

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

