PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.55. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.