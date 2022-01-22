PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 127.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.