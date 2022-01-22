Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,320 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

