Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 623.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

