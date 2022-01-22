Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meritage Homes by 48.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

