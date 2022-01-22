Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.91 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $222.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

