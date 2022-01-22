Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TAC stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

