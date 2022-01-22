Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,210 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

