Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 330 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of UniFirst worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $210.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.