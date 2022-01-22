Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 52.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

