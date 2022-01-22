Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 18.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

