Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

