Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €119.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

ETR PUM opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.14. Puma has a 12-month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

